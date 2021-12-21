Russia Blames US For Escalating Tensions In Europe; Reiterates Its Right To 'take Actions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed his US counterpart for the escalating tensions in Europe. During his speech at a Russian Defence Ministry board meeting, Putin said that Moscow will be taking appropriate military-technical measures in response to the unfriendly steps taken by the United States. According to a report by Sputnik, Putin noted that Russia has every right to respond. Further, the Russian President said that the United States has been conducting an anti-Russian policy since the “euphoria” that followed “victory” in Cold War.

The news agency quoted Putin as saying, “As I have already noted, in the event of the continuation of the obviously aggressive line of our Western colleagues, we will take adequate retaliatory military-technical measures, and react toughly to unfriendly steps"

He added, "And, I want to emphasise, we have every right to do so, we have every right to take actions designed to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia". Later in his address,

Apart from placing the blame on the US for tensions in Europe, Putin also suggested that it might be the “euphoria” from “the so-called victory in the Cold War” that prompted Washington to conduct its “anti-Russian policy.” According to the Russian President, America remained unsuccessful in making accurate conclusions of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union and their respective allies.

Putin blasted US over the situation in Iraq, Syria

Further mounting attack on the United States, Putin also lashed out at Washington over countries such as Iraq and Syria. As per the report, the Russian President even recalled the 1990s bombing of Yugoslavia. Putin stressed how the US “did the toughest things without any UN Security Council sanction.” US “destroyed” Iraq, said Putin adding that Washington created a “hotbed of international terrorism”. Russian President went on to say that the US later justified its mistakes citing intelligence failures.

While Russia presently awaits a response from the West over Moscow’s security proposals in Europe, Putin reportedly said on Tuesday, "The buildup of US and NATO military forces directly on Russia's borders, as well as by the holding of large-scale exercises, including unplanned ones, cause serious concern", while adding, "We are extremely concerned about the deployment of elements of the US global missile defence system near Russia."

