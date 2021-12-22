Russia Blames US For Tensions In Europe; Accuses Washington Of 'distorting Reality'

Russia blamed the United States for ‘distorting reality’ when it comes to tensions near Ukraine’s border. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Russian embassy in the US called on America’s State Department for de-escalation and said that Washington should not create any sites against Russia’s military near Russia’s borders. The Russian mission responded to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who blamed Moscow for escalating tensions and “not Ukraine or the US”.

Furthermore, the embassy also particularly called on the US to undertake actions to prevent NATO’s more eastward expansion and deny accession to the alliance to the US of the former Soviet Union member. The tweet post said that the US should not use their infrastructure for any military activities and “not develop bilateral military cooperation with them.”

The Russian embassy in the US added that the mentioned steps would, “allow to defuse dangerous tensions in Europe and conclude agreements on guarantees of equal and indivisible security.”

1⃣ We call on @StateDept not to distort the reality.

For the sake of de-escalation, the 🇺🇸 United States should not create anti-Russian military sites near our borders. https://t.co/QEyYVoSdic — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) December 22, 2021

Russia-US Talks To Take Place In Early 2022

Meanwhile, the first round of security talks between Russia and the US are set to take place as early as next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday. While he has previously confirmed that the White House had signalled Moscow’s readiness to engage in talks over security proposals, he said that Russia would negotiate with the US in 2022. Russian Foreign Minister said that the second document of the draft agreement between Moscow and NATO will be discussed.

"In the foreseeable future, we [...] want to do this in January, we plan to use the negotiating platform to discuss the second document - the draft agreement between Russia and NATO countries [on security guarantees]", Lavrov told RT.

Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Moscow is planning on raising the matter of security guarantees on its proposals with the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Lavrov said that Washington’s reaction to the security proposals from Moscow was “business-like”. In the same interview, he pointed out that there are certain fundamental points under the security proposals for Moscow but added that Russia is interested in negotiations and ready to discuss various positions.