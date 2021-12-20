Russia Calls For Immediate Response From US On Its Security Proposals, Deputy FM Says

Russia has called on the United States to give an immediate response to its security proposals that were announced on December 15 amid escalating tensions. As per Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov not only urged Washington to respond to the proposals announced on the Foreign Ministry's website but also stressed that the situation around Russia-US ties remains strained.

As per the news agency, Deputy FM Ryabkov said, “I think that there will be no refusal [from the US] as such, but there will be an attempt to add all sorts of wishes, conditions, all sorts of additional ideas just to throw the ball over to our side.”

The Russian diplomat also said that the US would try to slow down the negotiation process but added that Moscow requires a response at the earliest because of the deteriorating situation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding the security guarantees between Moscow, the United States and the alliance. Amid tensions over its border with Ukraine, the Kremlin suggested that NATO would not expand further into Eastern Europe and stop Washington and Moscow from deploying medium to short-range missiles within striking distance of each other’s territory. The proposal also limits the troop, warship and aircraft deployment for both sides.

Deployment of weapons on its borders require steps to balance the situation: Russia

Russia said that the deployment of different types of weapons near its territory will require steps to balance out the situation. As per Sputnik report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, “It's no secret that, of course, the deployment of various types of weapons at our borders, which may pose a threat to us, will require appropriate steps to be taken in order to balance the situation. Very different options are possible here.”

Peskov’s remarks came after the Russian diplomats earlier warned that Moscow is waiting for an answer to its security proposals to the West. The head of the Russian delegation of arms control negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov reportedly warned NATO against “constantly hitting Russia’s weak spots” and called for de-escalation. He also said that the alternative left for Moscow is giving military-technical and military responses.

(IMAGE: AP)