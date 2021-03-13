Russia Calls Formation Of 'interim Inclusive Administration' In Afghanistan

Ahead of talks next week in Moscow, Russia on March 12 said that it was in favour of Afghanistan forming an interim government including members of the Taliban. While speaking to reporters, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the formation of an “interim inclusive administration” would be a “logical solution” to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan. However, she also added that the decision should be made by the Afghans themselves and should be resolved during the negotiations on national reconciliation.

Moscow is set to host a conference on Afghanistan on March 18 and has invited several regional players, including Taliban representatives. The talks next week comes at a crucial time for the peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan. It is worth mentioning that the US has drafted a peace plan calling for the current Afghan government to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has refused to step aside for a transitional government.

Afghan peace deal

Last year, the United States had struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar and began withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstarting peace talks with the Afghan government. But now the Biden administration officials are to reevaluate the pact as violence across Afghanistan has increased despite the Taliban and Afghan government engaging in those talks since September in Doha. Taliban has also threatened to renew strikes on the US forces if the withdrawal does not occur.

It is worth noting that as part of the deal, the US committed to withdrawing its 12,000 troops within 14 months. There are currently only 2,500 American troops left in the country. The Taliban committed to preventing other groups, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train or fundraise toward activities that threaten the US or its allies. The Taliban has stopped attacks on international forces as part of the historic deal, however, it continued to fight the Afghan government.

(Image: AP)