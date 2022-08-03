Russia Calls Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan A 'clear Provocation' Aimed At Containing China

Russia has termed the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a "clear provocation," the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced in a statement. The ministry reiterated that the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affairs.The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2.

"On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. We view her visit as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line of comprehensive containment of the PRC," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has triggered tensions between China and the US as Beijing claims Taiwan to be part of its territory. In the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that Beijing has the right to take steps, which it considers necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity concerning the Taiwan issue. The Ministry emphasised that Russia's stance regarding China remains unchanged and that "there is only one China." Furthermore, Russia said that the Chinese government represents all of China and Taiwan is its "inalienable part." Moscow even called on the US to not take actions that undermine regional stability and international security and also urged Washington to consider the "new geopolitical reality in which there is no longer room for American hegemony."

"We believe that relations between the sides of the Taiwan Strait is a purely internal affair of China. The Chinese side has the right to take measures necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan issue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August. She was welcomed at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other officials. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked Pelosi and the congressional delegation for travelling to Taiwan for showcasing support. After arrival, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that their visit honours the "unwavering commitment" of the US to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy." She said that their talks with Taiwan leaders reaffirm support of the US for their partner & promote our shared interests, "including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region." Moments after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called visit a "serious violation" of one-China principle and stressed that it has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations."

Welcome to #Taiwan, @SpeakerPelosi! Thank you & the congressional delegation for traveling all the way to show your support. JW pic.twitter.com/Al97hB68aa — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 2, 2022

Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.



Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Image: AP