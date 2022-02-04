Russia Calls US Intelligence Report On 'fake Video' 'unnecessary' & 'baseless': Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, reacted to recent US allegations in which Pentagon officials claimed "Russia may produce a "fake video" depicting the Ukrainian military attacking Moscow". Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had claimed that Russia was planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an incursion into the country.

Citing Lavrov's press meet, Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the Russian Foreign Minister labelled the purported report as being "baseless" and "nonsense".

According to the Pentagon spokesperson, Washington believes Russia is likely to produce some graphic propaganda video with "actors and actresses mourning for people who are killed in an event that they would have created themselves." Though the statement by the US was backed by several Western countries, including the United Kingdom, leaders in Moscow refuted the claims, stating that they were 'unnecessary' and 'baseless'. It should be mentioned that when Associated Press reporters asked US State Department spokesperson Ned Price regarding Kirby's allegations, he at first, denied providing any evidence about his colleague's claim.

'Shocking', UK Foreign Secretary says on US report

However, after repeated questions from reporters on Thursday, Price reportedly said Kirby's claim was based on "intelligence information" and was "declassified". Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss termed the US report as shocking evidence of Moscow's aggression.

"This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia's unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine," she wrote in a tweet on Thursday. "The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russia subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is. The only way forward is for Russia to deescalate, desist and commit to the diplomatic pathway," added the statement released on Twitter.

My statement in response to US intelligence that Russia plans to fabricate an attack to justify military action against Ukraine 👇 pic.twitter.com/2JHEKzEmNP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 3, 2022

West persistently promoting myth about Russia, says Maria Zakharova

Meanwhile, reacting to Kirby's "intelligence reports", news agency Sputnik reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "West has been persistently promoting a myth about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, which goes against common sense and does not reflect the real situation."

It is pertinent to mention here that the situation between Russia, Ukraine, and the Western countries including the US deteriorated ever since the US intelligence report claimed Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin, on multiple occasions, refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

(Image: AP)