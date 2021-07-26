Russia Can Detect 'any Enemy' And Can 'carry Out Unpreventable Strike' If Needed: Putin

President Vladimir Putin on July 25, Sunday, said that the Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an “unpreventable strike" if needed. Putin was speaking as he attended a parade to mark the 325th anniversary of the Navy in St Petersburg. His comments follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.

Putin said, “We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it”.

Last month, the Russian leader had also said that Russia could have sunk the British warship HMS Defender, which it accused of illegally entering its territorial waters, without starting World War Three and said that the US played a role in the “provocation”. It is imperative to note that Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but most of the world still recognises it as part of Ukraine. While the United Kingdom had said that it had every right to pass through waters near Crimea, Russia challenged the right of the UK’s HMS Defender and warned that Moscow would not stand back idly if British ships continued to enter its territory.

Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said that Russia would defend its borders using all possible means. Washington and London were trying to incite conflict in the region by failing to accept Crimea as a part of Russia, Russian news agency RIA cited Ryabkov as saying. Ryabkov said that the Russian borders will be protected "by all means, diplomatic, political and military if needed”. Russia would be ready to fire on targets if warnings don’t work, Ryabkov said while commenting on the Black Sea warship incident.

Russia touts development of futuristic weapons

Meanwhile, in recent months, Russia has touted the development of futuristic weapons which it hopes will give it the edge in any arms race with the US at a time of growing tensions with the West. Moscow has boasted of developing several weapons that circumvent existing defence systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles. Earlier this month it, even carried out a successful test of its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, which is a new addition to an arsenal of weapons called “invincible” by President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian news agency, Tass, state trials of Russia’s newest Zircon hypersonic missile from a surface carrier will also begin in August 2021. As per reports, the first launch from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate within the state trials is planned for the first part of August. The second part of August will see flight trials of Zircon from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine.

(Image: AP)



