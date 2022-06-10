Russia, China Inaugurate 1st Bridge Over Amur River That Links 2 Nations; Here Are Details

Russia and China on Friday, June 10, inaugurated the first roadway bridge over the Amur (Heilongjiang) river that links the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk and the Chinese city of Heihe. Moscow pivoted to Beijing in a display of the strengthening bilateral ties and trade cooperation after the invasion of Ukraine prompted Russian Federation’s isolation and boycott in the West.
Russia completed the construction of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge across the Amur River in 2019 but inaugrated the bridge on June 10, 2022.
Here are some other key facts about Beijing and Moscow’s latest road cooperation:
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov visit the bridge across the Amur River on the border between Russia and China in the city of Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Credit: AP
- The bridge was constructed with an aim to boost the transportation between the border cities that share close economic ties. Until now, the two cities could only be commuted via riverboat, hovercraft, floating bridge and ice roads in winters that made the journey tough and challenging. The new highway will make commute easier as it consists of two traffic lanes, and cost around 19 billion rubles ($328 million).
- The Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge across the Amur River was completed in late 2019 by the two nations for easing freight traffic. The recent inauguration showed the freight trucks crossing the kilometer-long bridge waving flags with white, blue and red and launching fireworks in the same colours representing the Russian flag.
- During a ceremony in Blagoveshchensk, Beijing dispatched at least eight trucks with car tyres and electrical equipment components to Russia in a show of ease of transportation between the two countries. These first passage of trucks on both sides accompanied the fireworks.
- Russia and China share 4,250-kilometer long border, and while they boosted trade and commerce drastically since the normalisation of relations in the late 1980s, the lack of transport infrastructure has remained a hurdle between the two allies. The new international highway will now boost the connectivity between two countries.
- The new highway opening is aimed at fostering the trade between Northeast China and Russia in the agricultural sector, experts were quoted as saying by Chinese newspaper Global Times. The Heihe highway port has also been put into service on the same day. China and Russia are also planning to establish a bridgehead cross-border economic cooperation zone to facilitate comprehensive cooperation in trade and commerce. The construction of recent projects are a part of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.