Russia, China Inaugurate 1st Bridge Over Amur River That Links 2 Nations; Here Are Details

Russia and China on Friday, June 10, inaugurated the first roadway bridge over the Amur (Heilongjiang) river that links the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk and the Chinese city of Heihe. Moscow pivoted to Beijing in a display of the strengthening bilateral ties and trade cooperation after the invasion of Ukraine prompted Russian Federation’s isolation and boycott in the West.

Russia completed the construction of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge across the Amur River in 2019 but inaugrated the bridge on June 10, 2022.

Here are some other key facts about Beijing and Moscow’s latest road cooperation:

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov visit the bridge across the Amur River on the border between Russia and China in the city of Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Credit: AP