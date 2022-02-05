Russia, China Indirectly Hit Out At US & Allies After Putin-Jinping Pre-Olympics Meet

As they met hours before the Winter Olympics began in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday had rebuffed the United States pressure, reaffirming their opposition to any NATO expansion and confirming that Taiwan is a part of China. These statements came as both the presidents had faced criticism from the US over their foreign and domestic policies, as per Associated Press.

In a joint statement issued by Putin and Jinping, the leaders have stressed what they called "intervention in the internal affairs" by other countries. According to the Associated Press, the statement indicates the United States and its allies, "Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy."

As China demonstrates increased support for Moscow in its disagreement with Ukraine, which threatens to develop into armed confrontation, the two leaders are attempting to position themselves as a counterbalance to the US-led coalition.

In the midst of the current Ukrainian border crisis, the US claimed on Friday that China had an opportunity to urge Russia to de-escalate hostilities with Kyiv. Top US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink indicated during a telephone briefing that Beijing might have played a major role in de-escalating rising tensions along the Ukraine border, as per media reports.

China and Russia have been committed to "deepening back-to-back strategic cooperation"

In addition to this, Jinping was cited as telling Putin that China and Russia have been committed to "deepening back-to-back strategic cooperation". As per Xinhua, the Chinese president added that this has a strategic decision with far-reaching implications for China, Russia, and the globe.

Furthermore, faced with a complicated and "evolving international situation", the two countries "strongly support each other" in dealing with "regional security threats" and "international strategic stability," according to Xi Jinping, who did not mention the name of the United States specifically.

After the decision by the US, the United Kingdom, and other countries not to send representatives in protest of China's human rights violations and persecution of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, Putin has been the highest-profile visitor at the Beijing Games, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, in his opening statement to Jinping, Putin complimented "unprecedented" tight ties with China, which were shown on Russian television. Putin emphasised the need for tight economic connections, pointing to a recent arrangement with China to deliver 10 billion cubic metres of gas each year from eastern Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the meeting that Putin and Jinping addressed and discussed the tensions purposefully stirred up by the West around the Russian Federation and China. This is the two presidents' first face-to-face meeting since 2019.

Russia has also stressed that Taiwan is an important part of China and rejects Taiwanese independence in any form, according to the joint statement. China claims the self-governing islands of Taiwan as its own territory, which it may forcefully annex.

(Image: AP)