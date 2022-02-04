Russia, China Oppose NATO's Expansion, Alliance's 'Cold War Approach' To Int'l Affairs

Russia and China have expressed their opposition to North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) further expansion and the alliance's "Cold War approach" to international affairs. Both countries voiced their opposition in a joint statement which was published on the Russian President's website on Friday, February 4. According to Russia and China, individual states, military-political alliances, or coalitions that pursue unilateral military gains at the expense of others' security, tend to exacerbate geopolitical rivalry. They also urged NATO to forsake Cold War-era ideological methods and respect the sovereignty, security, and interests of other nations.

The two countries also opposed the creation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region. "In the Indo-Pacific, Moscow and Beijing want to construct an equal, open, and inclusive security system that isn't directed against third countries," the statement read. Russia also reaffirmed its commitment to the 'One China' policy, confirming that Taiwan is an important part of China and rejecting any form of Taiwanese independence. The Chinese side, on the other hand, also backed the Russian Federation's ideas for establishing long-term, legally obligatory security assurances in Europe, as per the statement.

Russia, China express concerns over formation of AUKUS

The two countries stated that the external forces attempting to undermine security and stability in common surrounding regions will be met with severe resistance. Furthermore, in order to avoid a repeat of the catastrophe of the world wars, they pledged to continue to vehemently oppose activities aimed at exonerating the fascist aggressors, militaristic invaders, and their accomplices. Russia and China also expressed grave reservations over the formation of the AUKUS trilateral security alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Russia, China urged countries to withdraw nuclear weapons deployed abroad

"Russia and China believe that such actions are inconsistent with the region's goals of ensuring security and long-term development. Furthermore, it raises the potential of a regional arms race and poses a major threat of nuclear proliferation," the statement added. In terms of nuclear policy, Russia and China agreed that the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games approach must be abandoned. They also urged countries to withdraw nuclear weapons from overseas deployments, take efforts to lower the risk of nuclear conflict and reduce nuclear weapons' role in national security policy.

