Russia Claims 'anti-Russian' Sentiment Within NATO Impacts Bilateral Talks With US

Ahead of Moscow’s talks with the US and NATO over security proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington was uncomfortable discussing security guarantees in a bilateral format. He told Sputnik, “They [US] find it uncomfortable to hold bilateral dialogue with us, because they feel behind them the eyes and ears of the most anti-Russian group within NATO”.

The Russian Minister's remarks came after Ryabkov on Sunday met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva. The discussions between American and Russian diplomats, according to Ryabkov, were difficult but businesslike. Regarding his talks with Sherman, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told the news agency, “The conversation was difficult, but businesslike. We went straight to the matter of the upcoming talks. I think that tomorrow we will not waste time. I never lose my optimism, I am always guided by it”.

The talks over Moscow’s security proposals amid tensions brewing near its border with Ukraine will be held in three formats. On 10 January, Russia and US will meet in Geneva, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on 12 January and Russia-OSCE discussion on 13 January.

These talks follow the publication of two draft agreements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 17 December 2021 which included security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO. In the published drafts, as per Sputnik, Russia has suggested that the United States should commit to not setting up military bases in ex-Soviet republics that are not NATO members and prevent the further eastward expansion of the alliance.

