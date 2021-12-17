Russia Claims NATO Didn't Respond To Moscow's Offers To Reduce Tensions, Diplomat Says

Russia has claimed that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has left “unanswered” all its offers to reduce rising tensions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Friday, December 17, has stated that NATO has not given any “serious” initiatives that would help in resuming the work of the NATO-Russia Council, reported Sputnik. The comments of Grushko follow NATO’s statement where they expressed their readiness for having “meaningful dialogue” with Russia.

Grushko asserted that Moscow did not get any “serious proposals” from NATO. He further stated that the "de-escalation proposals" that were previously made by Russia to reduce tensions were left “unanswered”, as per the Sputnik report. The statement of Alexander Grushko came after NATO released a statement on December 16 calling upon Russia to “immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channel" and follow international rules regarding transparency of military activities. Furthermore, NATO in the statement expressed its readiness for “meaningful dialogue” with Moscow and reaffirmed its invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met United States Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on Wednesday, December 14. During the meeting, Moscow has given two documents to the US which includes a proposed treaty and an agreement. The agreement handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried includes ideas given by Moscow on security arrangements. As per the report, Russian authorities have mentioned that they were ready to start talks on the proposals.

NATO statement on situation of Ukraine

On December 16, North Atlantic Council released a statement on the situation in and around Ukraine. In the statement, NATO raised concern over the military build-up of Russia on the borders of Ukraine. NATO rejected claims of Moscow about Ukraine and NATO provocations. They further warned Russia of "massive consequence" for any further aggression against Ukraine. NATO reiterated its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. They further mentioned that they were ready for meaningful talks with Russia.

"We are gravely concerned by the substantial, unprovoked, and unjustified Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine in recent months, and reject the false Russian claims of Ukrainian and NATO provocations. We call on Russia to immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities," North Atlantic Council said in a statement.

Image: AP