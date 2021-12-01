Russia Claims Sputnik V Can Neutralise Omicron; Assures Boosters Will Be Ready By Feb 2022

CEO of Sputnik vaccine maker Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev on Wednesday said that that the Sputnik vaccines have performed well in fighting COVID-19. Dmitriev said that the vaccines have been effective in fighting the many variants and it will also fight the new Omicron variant. Speaking to Republic TV, the RDIF CEO added that the booster vaccine shots are important in the fight against COVID-19.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Republic TV Network when he said that the Sputnik vaccines have outperformed other mRNA approved vaccines. Speaking to Republic, Dmitriev said, “Sputnik vaccines have performed well in fighting COVID. Both Sputnik vaccines are efficient in fighting all variants. It is still not proven that Omicron is more dangerous than Delta variant.”

Sputnik makers push COVID vaccine booster

He also claimed that the two Sputnik vaccines will be able to neutralise Omicron. "The Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralise Omicron as they have the highest efficacy against other mutations. In an unlikely case, a modification is needed, we will provide several Sputnik Omicron boosters by February 2022," said Dmitriev. He also added that the booster shots are important and urged the public to get fully vaccinated.

“Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines have proven to be highly effective against COVID-19. The booster vaccines are important, particularly for mRNA vaccines as they don’t last for more than six months, which is an issue. But, we believe in universal boosters,” he said. The RDIF chief went on to state that the one-shot Sputnik vaccine has been approved by a few countries as booster shots for all vaccines. He added that the firm now plans to get the same approved for use in India. He also cited a study in Argentina to state that the Sputnik booster vaccines are more effective than any other approved ones.

Is Sputnik V better than Pfizer vaccine?

Amid the resurgence of COVID cases in Europe, a new discovery has come to light that claims that Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is significantly higher than the Pfizer vaccine after 6-8 months of the second dose. Data from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino shows the efficacy of Sputnik V against infection at 80% 6-8 months after vaccination. This states that adenoviral vaccines such as Sputnik V provide longer immunity against the virus than mRNA ones, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Meanwhile, the data showed that the efficacy rate of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is 90% effective against the COVID-19 virus for all the variants including hyper contagious Delta, had a declining efficacy. Within a month, the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy rate stood at 88%, and after receiving both doses, the efficacy went down to 47% after six months. On the other hand, Sputnik’s efficacy data from 18,600 fully vaccinated people found efficacy was at 80% after six to eight months of receiving a second jab. In San Marino, more than 70% of the population has received Sputnik V. The infection rate per 1000 people was only 0.75% during the entire vaccination procedure in the country from February to November 2021. Dmitriev has proposed the administration of vaccine combinations as an effective way to prevent COVID-19, including a combination of one-shot vaccine, Sputnik Light, and mRNA vaccines.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD