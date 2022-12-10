Russia Claims US Has Giant Budget To ‘subjugate Unwanted Governments’ By Cyberattacks

Russia has accused the West of making elaborate plans to orchestrate cyberattacks that will help restrain “unwanted governments,” according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov. In a conversation with Sputnik, the Russian minister claimed that the United States is planning to splurge at least $11 billion in 2023 for the cause.

"Western countries want to use information and its carriers - big data and software tools for their transmission - to subjugate unwanted governments through cyberattacks," he said, while further claiming that the "Pentagon's budget alone for these purposes in 2023 will be more than $11 billion."

Syromolotov also cited the doctrinal 2022 National Security Strategy that was released in the month of October, and said that through the documents, the US government has "declared the whole world and the global information space to be its sphere of interest."

The documents suggested that the United States views China as a “pacing” geopolitical challenge as it has significantly boosted its diplomatic and economic activities to cause ripples across the globe. Furthermore, the documents shed light on how the ties between China and Russia are acting as a threat to the values and interests of the US.

Russian Embassy lambasts US for recent sanctions

Syromolotov's recent claim comes after the Russian Embassy in the US accused Washington of using sanctions against Russia to pressurize "inconvenient" governments. It said that the US is forcing "other countries to adjust their foreign policy” on the pretext of safeguarding human rights.

The latest round of sanctions against Russia was rolled out on Friday by the US Treasury Department, which sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities from various nations like Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea on the grounds of alleged corruption and violation of human rights.