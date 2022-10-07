Russia 'committed' To Not Allowing Nuclear War, Accuses NATO Nations Of 'nuclear Rhetoric'

Russia remains "fully committed" to its principle that nuclear war should not unfold, a Russian Foreign Ministry official has said. In a media briefing on October 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow has repeatedly said that the nuclear war "should never be unleashed," Ukrainska Pravda reported. She said that she will not read "doctrinal documents" regarding the issue as Russia has not changed its stance.

Maria Zakharova in a press briefing said, "The Russian Federation is fully committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war. We have repeatedly said and confirmed this. There can be no winners in such a war - one should never be unleashed," Ukrainska Pravda reported citing TASS.

She accused NATO-centric nations and countries "who serve their interests in the information sphere" of increasing the "degree of nuclear rhetoric." Zakharova stressed that Russia has no interest in getting involved in "creepy discourse" devoted to strengthening "nuclear rhetoric."

Putin commits to 'use all means' to protect Russian territory

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced using "all means" at Russia's disposal to protect its territory and stressed that "it's not a bluff." He accused West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. Putin made the announcement as he announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21. In his address, Putin said, "I emphasise this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind rose can also turn in their direction." He even accused the West of engaging in a "nuclear war" against Russia.

US wants to 'flood region with blood': Zakharova

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova said that the Western nations continue to send military equipment to Ukraine. In a press briefing on October 6, Zakharova underscored that the United Kingdom recently trained several thousand Ukrainian troops and military instructors from Canada, Poland, New Zealand and other Western countries were involved in their training. She stated that the US continues to send military assistance to Ukraine, which includes HIMARS.

According to her, the US has been providing military assistance to Ukraine to "flood the region with blood." She said that the US recently announced military assistance worth 625 million US dollars for Ukraine. Maria Zakharova in the press briefing said, "The other day, it was announced that a batch of MLRS “Haymars” is being prepared in the United States for shipment to Ukraine. To the already existing 16 installations, the Americans are ready to add 4 more, as well as ammunition for them for a total of 625 million dollars."