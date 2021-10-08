Russia Concerned Over Growing ISIS Activity In Afghanistan; Calls For Enhanced Security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday, 7 October, said that Moscow is concerned over the activity of the Islamic States (IS) terrorist group in Afghanistan. While noting that the ISIS members recently carried out a major terrorist attack near a mosque in the centre of Kabul, Zakharova called on officials to take additional steps to ensure the security of the Russian embassy. The spokesperson also informed that the ISIS group became more active in the south of the war-torn nation and launched attacks.

Zakharova said, “We are concerned about the growing activity of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan. Recently, ISIS members have carried out a major terrorist attack near a mosque in the center of Kabul, as a result, 20 civilians were killed, more than 30 were injured.”

She added, “We note with particular concern the activities of ISIS in the area of the Russian embassy in Kabul. On 4 October, five members of this terrorist group were eliminated there. We call on the Afghan authorities to take additional measures to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission as well as the Russian citizens in Afghanistan.”

Russia to host Taliban representatives

Zakharova’s call for additional security measures comes after it was reported that Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov would invite representatives of the Taliban to partake in international dialogues on Afghanistan at Moscow format meeting. According to the TASS news agency, Kabulov informed that a round of talks would be held in Moscow on 20 October.

While the Kremlin's representative could not provide further details on the scheduled conclave, experts comment that Russia fears the potential infiltration of hardline extremist militants in former Soviet states, Central Asia and the potential to fall out across wider regions. Especially, amid growing border disputes between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, Russia fears its southern defensive buffer would be disrupted subsequent to the Taliban takeover. However, on Thursday, Putin and the Tajik President, Emomali Rakhmon, telephonically discussed security tensions along the borders and developments in Afghanistan.

