Russia Concerned Over Security & Spike In Drug Smuggling Post Taliban Takeover: Expert

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a power vacuum has emerged in the region, leaving Russia concerned over security, as well as a huge spike in drug smuggling. It is to mention that the Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to step down. Even though three months have passed, the war-torn country is still battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

Now, in his blog post for the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), political analyst Valerio Fabbri said that Moscow, which maintains a military base in the former Soviet Union state, is concerned that militants, as well as drug smugglers, could take advantage of the unstable situation. Fabbri said that Russia clearly understands that instability in Afghanistan is detrimental to the whole region and ultimately to itself. However, he further added that Russia is also aware that it cannot handle the situation with its forces alone, even if it wanted to.

"It is for these reasons that Pakistan's role and involvement in the entire Afghanistan-Tajikistan affair become crucial. On the one hand, Islamabad, which has backed the Taliban from the very beginning, claims that all problems will be resolved once the international community recognizes the Islamist government," Fabbri said.

Further, the expert also went on to note that several nations are concerned about the rise of terrorism along with all its associated problems. Fabbri said that the possibility of the Islamic threat proliferating across the region is “present and live, especially without a coalition of countries and forces that go in the same direction and do not harbour contrasting goals”. “Let alone the perspective of armed Islamists, gives a high risk of the illegal arms trade," he said.

Pakistan’s role in fomenting terrorism

Fabbri also noted Islamabad’s role in fomenting terrorism. He said that Russia is aware that during the Soviet occupation, foreign assistance to the Mujaheddin arrived via Pakistan, handled by the ISI, who coordinated all operational activities with the guerrilla militias. In other words, foreign funding helped establish hundreds of madrassas (religious schools) in Pakistan's cities and frontier areas, he said, adding that these turned out thousands of Taliban, who later joined the Mujahideen in the anti-Soviet campaign. The experts concluded by saying that most of today’s Afghanistan chaos originated in those years, and the withdrawal of the US and its allies only accelerated those processes, which 20 years of Western presence tried to reverse.

(With inputs from ANI)