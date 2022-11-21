Russia Confirms 7 Dead In Central Moscow Fire; Probe Underway As Criminal Case Filed

The fire that broke out in a warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway station on Sunday evening took away lives of seven people. A spokesperson from the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik, “Seven deaths have been confirmed,” in the central Moscow fire.

According to Sputnik, the fire in central Moscow was fully controlled by firefighters around 11:55 pm (GMT). The emergency services informed that over 40 units of equipment and more than 120 people were involved in extinguishing the blaze and rescue operation.

Criminal case filed to investigate the matter

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the cause of the fire was “the improper storage of goods and violation of fire safety rules.” The authorities made it clear that a criminal case has been opened in this regard and the matter is under investigation. The video of the unfortunate event was going around on social media.

According to the statement on the incident, released by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the incident took place in a warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square, “the area of three railway stations in the center of Russia’s capital city on November 20". According to the statement, an explosion broke out in the warehouse building between the 1st and the 2nd floor. The Sunday statement reads, “Upon the arrival of the firefighters a fire occurred in a 2-story brick warehouse building between the 1st and the 2nd floors. As a result of the fire, there was a partial collapse of the ceilings between the two floors.” The Ministry declared the incident as a “second-degree difficulty”, urging the residents to comply with the fire safety rules. According to the Russian News agency RIA, the explosion broke out in “building number 1A and building 18" causing havoc in Russia's capital.