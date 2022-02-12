Russia Confirms Cutting Back Diplomatic Staff In Ukraine Ahead Of Putin's Call With Biden

Russia says it has pulled out its diplomatic staff from Kyiv over fears of Ukraine's 'provocations' amid rising tensions. As the situation between Russia and Ukraine is deteriorating, the Russian diplomats and workers of Russian consulates began to leave Ukraine. As per the reports of Sputnik, a source familiar with the situation stated that Russian diplomats and consular officials have reportedly begun leaving Ukraine for Russia. This came into light when the problems were encountered while making an appointment with consulates and embassies.

The source suggests that Moscow may have decided to follow the lead of certain Western countries, which have announced their withdrawal from Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday that non-essential workers at Russia's diplomatic missions in Kyiv may be advised to leave the country. A number of Western countries declared in January that their diplomatic missions in Ukraine would be evacuated.

US urges to citizens to flee Ukraine

After National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan declared on Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time, the US also urged their citizens to flee the country. Officials from the White House and the Kremlin have confirmed that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone later Saturday.

In the meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and warned that if Russia invade Ukraine, Washington and its allies would retaliate with harsh economic sanctions. Blinken said at a press briefing in Fiji that they continue to see extremely disturbing indicators of Russian escalation, including new military arriving around Ukraine's borders.

'Possible to talk about Western government and media conspiracy': Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, argued on Friday that it is possible to talk about a Western government and media conspiracy to inflame tensions around Ukraine. The Ministry issued a statement stating that they can discuss the Western governments and media's conspiracy to inflate artificial tensions around Ukraine by a large and coordinated stuffing of false information in geopolitical interests, in particular, to divert attention away from their own aggressive activities. The Ministry also stated that the posture of Western officials in the backdrop of a vast disinformation campaign against Russia deserves special emphasis.

Image: AP