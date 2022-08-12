Russia Confirms Talks On Prisoner Swap For Griner, Whelan's Release Underway

Moscow on Thursday, August 11 claimed that talks with the United States on the prisoner exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan have been ongoing with the Biden administration. Russia's Foreign Ministry on Aug 11 stated that the negotiations with the United States are underway via the channels set up by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in Geneva in June last year in 2021, although it warned against conducting any diplomacy in public.

“Instructions were given to authorized structures to carry out negotiations,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing. “They are being conducted by competent authorities,” he added, according to the state-affiliated agency Tass.

Russian court said Griner committed crime 'deliberately'

Biden administration has been facing mounting pressure to secure the release of Basket star Griner since she was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport in February. The latter was found carrying two vape cartridges with cannabis oil banned in Russia. She was sentenced to 9½ years in prison last week. In its verdict last Thursday, a Russian court said Griner committed the crime “deliberately." She however rejected these allegations saying that the cannabis vape oil on her was an “honest mistake."

In an appeal filled with emotion in the Russian courtroom, WNBA star Griner pleaded the prosecutors not to “end her life” due to the honest error as her drug-smuggling trial came to a close. Ahead of an expected verdict by the Khimki court outside Moscow, Griner said that she should not be handed a harsh prison sentence and must be dealt with leniency. The thirty-one-year-old further told the judge "to understand that this was an honest mistake" She elaborated in her defence that she made an innocent mistake as she was rushing, and under stress, trying to recover from COVID and get back to the team.