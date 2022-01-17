Russia Considering Own Scenarios If Tensions Escalate Over Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesperson

Russia is considering its own scenarios if tensions near the Ukrainian border escalates in the future but has fewer than the 18 scenarios put forth by the United States Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said. The Russian official’s remarks came after Nuland on Saturday said that Washington has readied at least 18 scenarios to respond to Moscow’s ‘aggression’ near Ukraine. The US Undersecretary of State also said that the country’s conversations with its allies have been about “inflicting very sharp pain very fast if Russia makes this move in any form.”

Responding to Nuland’s remarks, Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday, “Of course, in the context of the current situation, Russia is thinking about how to ensure its own security. We know that Mrs Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios; we believe that there should be far fewer of them because the formulation of the question is extremely correct for us; there is no need to make it complicated because it is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific”.

"We hope that -as our American interlocutors have already said - that something can be formulated in writing this week by the US side," Peskov added, according to Sputnik.

When Peskov was asked to comment on the possible deployment of Russian missiles in Cuba or Venezuela in retaliation to America’s deployments in Europe, he recalled the former states' sovereignty. The Kremlin's spokesperson said, “In Latin America and so on: there we are still talking about sovereign states, let's not forget about this."

US concocts over a dozen possible options amid tensions

Peskov’s remarks follow US Undersecretary of State Nuland telling the Financial Times on Saturday that Washington had concocted more than a dozen possible options to respond to a ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine. The senior US diplomat, however, did not elaborate on what the measures would exactly be. Nuland said that US’ conversations with allies have been about acting swiftly against Moscow, should the situation escalate in Europe.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been soaring ever since Moscow ramped up its military presence near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns of a possible Russian ‘invasion’. Russia has also held round table talks with NATO and the US separately after publishing two draft agreements over its security proposals that preclude the alliance’s eastward expansion.

