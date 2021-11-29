Russia has yet again criticised the US for the Afghanistan crisis and said that Washington has placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. It is to mention that Afghanistan is facing a severe financial crisis with the death rate of children rapidly surging due to malnutrition after Taliban's takeover. The economic crisis is also looming in the war-torn nation, while the US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank and stopped shipments of cash to the country.

Now, amid the ongoing crisis, a spokesperson for the foreign minister of the Russian Federation, said, "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that the US pledges humanitarian crisis but it is yet to be clear when ... the (US will) free the assets.”

Russia’s remarks come as it is seeking to have good relations with the current Taliban-led interim government. According to Tolo News, political analysts believe that Russia is speaking out against the US as it wants to “satisfy” the Taliban for the sake of the security of Central Asia. "The US should respect the wish of the people and government of Afghanistan, which is to have good relations, instead of applying pressure," Tolo News quoted Aziz Mujadidi, a political analyst, as saying.

Taliban ‘misconstrued facts’

Meanwhile, the United States froze over $9 billion of assets of the Afghan Central Bank after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged nation in mid-August. But, while highlighting the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the militants have been repeatedly calling for Afghan bank assets to be unlocked. Previously, the Taliban had even sent a letter to the US Congress, urging lawmakers to free the funds.

However, in response to the letter, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said that the Taliban regime “misconstrued” facts regarding the country’s humanitarian crisis. He had further emphasised that the US has made clear to the Taliban for years that if they pursued a military takeover rather than a negotiated settlement with fellow Afghans then critical non-humanitarian aid provided by the international community would all but cease. West said that the insurgents will have to earn legitimacy and support by actions to address terrorism, establish an inclusive government and respect the rights of minorities, women and girls.

(With inputs from ANI)