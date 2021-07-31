Russia Denies Delay In Sputnik V's 2nd Dose, Expects India To Be 'major Hub' For Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) issued a clarification on reports claiming that there was a delay in the second component production of Sputnik V in India calling them 'incorrect'. Denying the reports, the RDIF stated that its partners in India had produced batches of Sputnik V vaccines which were currently undergoing verification in Russia. It also confirmed that the vaccine is expected to come fully onstream in September with India emerging as a major hub of production

"Reports about delay in second component production of Sputnik V in India based on anonymous sources are incorrect. Number of Russian Direct Investment Fund partners in India have produced batches and are undergoing verification in Russia," said RDIF.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine producers are working to produce the vaccine," it added.

Sputnik V to be available in India by Sept-Oct

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine-Sputnik, which is being locally manufactured by Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, is expected to be available from September-October in India. CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's, had confirmed this news last week.

"The situation may ease by August-end, and we expect that from the October-September timeframe, we are likely to have locally manufactured Sputnik-V available," the CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's stated.

Russia's COVID vaccine- Sputnik V

The vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), globally. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. The vaccine uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.