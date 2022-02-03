Russia Deployed Around 30,000 Combat Troops & Military Weapons In Belarus: NATO Chief

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concerns over Russia's continued military expansion around Ukraine, claiming some 30,000 combat troops and military equipment already deployed in Belarus. "We have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus over the last few days. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War," he told reporters, as per the Associated Press (AP). With the support of special forces, high-end fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, and S-400 ground-to-air missile defence systems, more Russian troops are expected to be deployed in the coming day, the NATO chief claimed.

"So, we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month," Stoltenberg added. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Minsk on Thursday to inspect preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games set to take place between February 10 to 20. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with the Russian leader and stated that drills' aim is to strengthen the border with Ukraine.

Belarus accuses Ukraine of violating the country's airspace

At the same time, the Belarusian defence ministry accused Ukraine of using a drone to violate the country's airspace last month. The ministry summoned Ukraine's defence attaché and handed a letter of protest to him over the said violation. However, Kyiv refuted the charge, accusing Belarus of collaborating with Russia to further destabilise Ukraine. "Yet another provocation by Belarus. We categorically reject accusations that Ukraine used a UAV on its border with Belarus. We call on Minsk to refrain from playing along with Russia's destabilising activities. Calm on the Ukraine-Belarus border is in the interest of the whole region [sic]," Oleg Nikolenko, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Yet another provocation by Belarus. We categorically reject accusations that Ukraine used a UAV on its border with Belarus. We call on Minsk to refrain from playing along with Russia's destabilising activities. Calm on Ukraine-Belarus border is in the interest of the whole region — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) February 3, 2022

NATO Secretary-General urges Russia to de-escalate to end crisis

NATO chief Stoltenberg also urged Russia to de-escalate, echoing Western warnings that any future Russian aggression would be met with harsh repercussions and a heavy price. President Joe Biden's decision to send 2,000 US troops to Poland and Germany, as well as relocating 1,000 more troops from Germany to Romania, was also welcomed by Stoltenberg. "We are committed to finding a political solution to the crisis," the NATO chief remarked as per the AP. He also went on to appreciate recent offers of troops and equipment from several allies.

