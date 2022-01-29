Russia Deploys 12 Pantsir-S Missile Systems To Belarus For Joint Military Exercise

Russia has deployed 12 Pantsir-S missile systems and AA artillery systems as a part of upcoming military exercises in Belarus amid escalating tension with the West over Ukraine border crisis. According to Russin Defence Ministry, as told to Sputnik, the deployment comes under inspection mission of the reaction forces in the Union State. Both Belarus and Russia were holding a snap inspection of the Union State’s forces before the joint drills set to take place in February, according to the Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, Chief of the Main Operations Department Pavel Muraveiko.

As per reports, the Pantsir-S air defence system arrived in Belarus mounted on a cargo train. A video released by the Russian Defence Ministry showed that the battalion included 12 combat vehicles, each of which carried 12 anti-aircraft missiles in transport and launch containers, Sputnik reported. Once unloading of the defence weapons is completed, military personnel will be deployed to stipulated areas, where troops will begin combat training exercises as part of the Unified Regional Air Defence System of Belarus and Russia.

It is to mention that the Pantsir-S air defence system incorporates anti-craft guns and missiles to intercept tactical military flights. The gun system has a firing range with a radar cross-section area of 2sq.m and a target speed of 300m/s. It comprises a truck chassis bristling with both radar and sensors, which helps to guide twelve precision radio-commanded munitions.

Russia completes redeployment of Su-35 fighter jets in Belarus

On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry informed that it has completed redeployment of Su-35 fighter jets for the military exercises. Meanwhile, Russian paratroopers reached Belarus earlier this week, aiming to kick start the first stage of exercises to be held until February 9. As per Moscow, the joint exercises are focused on "suppress and repel" external aggression and counter-terrorism.

It is to mention the aggravated military exercises replicating assault defence take place as tensions along the Eastern European borders in Ukraine's Donbas region escalate. Over 1,00,000 Russian troops deployed in the area have also engaged in activities, sparking fears of the imminent threat of invasion of Kyiv. However, Moscow has maintained that it has no intention to infringe the territorial integrity of Ukraine, saying that the troop movement is a part of its routine military drills. On the other hand, the West has urged Russia to return to the "diplomatic path" while mulling over strengthening sanctions in case of invasion. In addition, US and NATO have also responded to the list of security demands proposed by the Kremlin last month, in which the Kremlin asked the US to exempt Ukraine from entering the bloc. The demand was, however, not met, with both Washington and NATO, saying it defies the provisions of the alliance's agreements.

(Image: AP)