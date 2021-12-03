Russia Deploys Missile System Near Pacific Islands Claimed By Japan

In a bid to underline Moscow’s firm stance, Russia recently deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan. According to a press release, Russia’s Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuri island chain. On Thursday, the Russian defence ministry shared a video showing huge missile carriers moving ashore from amphibious landing vessels and driving along the coast of the volcanic island to take firing positions as part of drills.

“On this remote island (Matua) in the central part of the Kuril Ridge, servicemen will be on a 24-hour watch to monitor the adjacent water area and straits,” the Russian defence ministry said.

The crews of Bastion coastal missile system of the Pacific Fleet were deployed for the first time and took on duty on the island of Matua https://t.co/VPWaPjsNVl#MinistryOfDefence #MOD pic.twitter.com/NwsZy5OkfI — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) December 2, 2021

Further, Moscow informed that the deployment involved setting up living quarters for personnel, hangars for the vehicles and other infrastructure. According to Associated Press, it is pertinent to mention that the Bastion is capable of hitting sea targets at a range of up to 500km. “The personnel began to be on duty and to carry out planned combat training activities,” Russia said.

Russia-Japan territorial dispute

Meanwhile, in recent years Russia has aimed to beef up its military presence on the Kuril Islands, which were seized by the Soviet Union in the final days of the second world war. Back in 2016, Moscow even stationed the Bal and the Bastion coastal defence missile systems on two of the four southernmost Kuril Islands. It has also sent top-of-the-line air defence missile systems there and set up an airbase on the island of Iturup where fighter jets were deployed.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia has a sovereign right to deploy its military forces wherever it deems necessary on its territory. He added that Moscow values relations with Tokyo and remains committed to efforts to negotiate a settlement. “We maintain a political will to pursue a comprehensive dialogue with our Japanese partners in order to find ways of settlement,” he told reporters.

Japan, however, claims territorial rights to the four southernmost islands of the Kuril and calls them Northern territories. Therefore, the dispute between the two nations has kept Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

