Russia Detains Japanese Diplomat For Sharing 'classified Information' With Other Nations

In a major development, Russian media reported that a Japanese diplomat was detained by the Russian intelligence agency for allegedly sharing classified information in exchange for a payment. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the diplomat was caught "red-handed" while sharing critical information in exchange for money. The intelligence agency said that the Japanese diplomat was sharing restricted information about Russia's cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region.

"A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving, in exchange for financial reward, restricted information about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region," the FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, was cited as saying through its press service, without specifying the country.

As per the news agency, the diplomat was named Motoki Tatsunori and was based in Vladivostok-- a major Pacific port city in Russia. He was allegedly sharing information on “the impact of Western sanctions” on the surrounding Primorye region. Subsequently, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared him persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours following his detention. Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy in Russia protested to the country's foreign ministry, stating that detaining and interrogating a consul is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, reported Kyodo News. The Embassy underscored that the diplomat was detained for "unjust reasons".

Relationship between Russia and Japan soured after Ukraine invasion

However, the Japanese media reported that the Russian media released footage of the consul receiving documents at what appears to be an eatery and him admitting to the accusations during FSB questioning. It is worth mentioning the relationship between Russia and Japan has been impacted badly after the latter came in support of Western sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade its neighbouring country, Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly referred to Japan as a “hostile” country, a designation it shares with the US, EU countries and their Western allies. In April this year, both countries expelled each other's diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

Image: AP