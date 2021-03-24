Russia Detects New Strain Of South African COVID-19 Variant Amid Rising Cases

Scientists at the Russian Vector laboratory have now found a new isolate of the South African COVID-19 variant, said the press office for Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor on March 24. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe with new variants that are deemed more infectious than the existing, known strain of the novel coronavirus, the Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Wednesday that the South African variant, B.1.351 has been found in Russia

"The scientists of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector of Rospotrebnadzor found a new isolate of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that belongs to the B.1.351 lineage first identified in South Africa. The pan genomic sequencing has shown that there are two extra deletions in ORF1ab and S genes along with mutations specific to the South African variant," the statement said. READ | Navalny's allies call for major rally across Russia

The statement also said that the coronavirus isolate has now been deposited to the state virus collection while the research on whether the newly found strain can be neutralised by antibodies that are developed after the contraction of the disease or inoculations of Russian vaccines is ongoing. Earlier, on March 16, Rospotrebnadzor has reported that the detection of the South African variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. According to the Johannesburg national infections centre, the mutations of the virus has made the pathogen more sustainable to antibodies in the blood of those who were cured of the disease.

Novel Coronavirus Variant Found In Maharashtra With Double Mutation

Meanwhile, amid a possible second wave of coronavirus in India, the Union Health Ministry on March 24 revealed that the Genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has shown variants of concern and a novel variant in India. The novel SARS-CoV-2 variant has been found in Maharashtra with double mutation.

The Union Health Ministry of India stated, "Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by States/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 States of the country."

Image credit: PTI/Unplash