Russia Detects US Navy Reconnaissance Aircraft P-8A Over Black Sea: Report

The Russian Defence Ministry has informed that a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A was discovered approaching the Russian border. Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, 10 November, according to news agency Sputnik. The recent development that occurred on the Black Sea was confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC).

The NDCC claimed that they had detected a target that was approaching the Russian border over the neutral water of the Black Sea. It further stated that they were able to identify the air target and stop it from violating the Russian border. Moreover, Russian fighter Su-30 from the air defence forces was scrambled. The Russian fighter crew traced the air target as US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A.

"To identify the air target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A and escorted it over the waters of the Black Sea," the NDCC said as per Sputnik.

US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A.was escorted to the water of the Black Sea. The US military aircraft went back from the Russian state border while the Russian fighter returned to the airfield. The Russian authorities informed that the action was conducted according to international rules for the use of airspace.

Russia detected US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft

Earlier in November, the Russian Defence Ministry had alleged that reconnaissance and strike control aircraft of USAF E-8C was tracked in the water area of the Black Sea on November 9. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was accompanied by radar means of anti-aircraft missile forces of Russian Aerospace Forces. The American aircraft E-8C flew from Ramstein airbase in Germany for 5 hours and 13 minutes. The Russian Defence Ministry further added that the armed forces of the country continue to monitor the situation in the Black Sea region. The US activity in the area causes destabilisation in the Black Sea region, it noted.