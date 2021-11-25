Russia Dismisses Allegations Of Being Involved In 'Havana Syndrome' Attacks On US Staff

Russia has rejected all allegations of Moscow’s involvement in the mysterious attacks of ‘Havana Syndrome’ on US staff in embassies across the globe. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday, November 25, rejected the claims budded from a media report which stated that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns warned Russia’s intelligence agencies of “consequences” if Moscow was the reason behind the health complication. As per the Sputnik report, Peskov also said that there was “no way” that Burns raised the issue with Russian diplomats.

The Russian news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesperson as saying, “This topic was in no way raised by Burns in conversations with political interlocutors here in Moscow and it was not touched upon with the head of state [Vladimir Putin]. As for the content of Burns’s conversation with his colleagues in the special services, I have nothing to say here - this is not public information.”

“The only thing is that here we can surely reject any hints, assumptions or statements about the alleged involvement of the Russian side in these cases - we have nothing to do with this,” he reportedly added.

According to US officials who spoke to The Washington Post, the CIA Director issued a confidential warning to Russia’s Federal Security Service as well as the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service during a meeting that took place in Moscow in November. Reportedly, the meeting was about Russian troops organising near the nation’s border with Ukraine.

Burns reportedly said that the said consequences would only take place “if” Russia was found responsible for the attacks that have plagued the US embassies in the world. As per The Hill, the CIA Director’s remarks have also indicated that the US is still unclear about who the perpetrator is behind the mysterious health condition occurring predominantly among the diplomats and staff members. Burns reportedly expressed to Russian officials that if they were behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ attacks, it would be unacceptable because the health complication causes brain injury and trauma.

US sets up task force for probing Havana Syndrome

Burns’ remarks came in the backdrop of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announcing that a task force has been set up to investigate what the officials are now calling Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) with a knowledge that attacks could be coordinated. US President Joe Biden also signed into law the Havana Act considering the American staff injured during AHI.

The Havana Act reportedly provides financial compensation for members of the State Department as well as of the CIA who suffer from a brain injury, from what officials have suggested could be targeted microwave attacks. In a statement, Biden said, “Civil servants, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all around the world have been affected by anomalous health incidents.”

"Some are struggling with debilitating brain injuries that have curtailed their careers of service to our nation. Addressing these incidents has been a top priority for my Administration,” the US President said. Notably, the victims suffering from Havana have reported hearing a loud sound and also feeling some kind of pressure in their heads. They have also expressed issues such as dizziness, unsteady gait and other disturbances in vision.

Image: AP