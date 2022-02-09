Russia Dismisses France's Claims On De-escalation Near Ukraine As Macron Meets Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin poured cold water on de-escalation in the crisis near the Ukrainian border as his French counterpart Emmanuel’s Macron’s met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. After the Macron-Putin talks, the Kremlin had indicated that Macron laid out “points of convergence” during the five-hour meeting with the Russian President on Monday and the next day, the French President met with the Ukrainian counterpart on his visit to Kyiv for diplomatic talks on the tensions near its border with Russia.

But the Kremlin swiftly dismissed the reports stating that Macron and Putin had agreed on de-escalation of the tense standoff on Ukraine’s border where thousands of Russian troops have been massed especially in the recent months. The tensions near the Russia-Ukraine border have also triggered warnings from the Western officials that a Russian invasion is impending.

According to CNN, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday did not confirm any tangible steps towards a resolution with Ukraine and it further cast a cloud over Macron’s diplomacy as he held a joint press conference alongside Zelensky. On Tuesday, the French President told the journalists in Kyiv that his Moscow trip fetched concrete solutions for stability on the European continent and that the Russian President “would not be the cause of an escalation”.

Macron had even said that Putin pledged to comply with the Minsk agreements, a ceasefire protocol signed between Ukraine and Russia in 2015 after Moscow ‘annexed’ Crimea and stirred a rebellion in eastern Ukraine, stated the media report. Even though Macron claimed de-escalation promises with Putin, the Russian President on Monday stressed there are no uncertain terms that the Ukrainian President must implement the peace plan in a press conference with the French counterpart.

On Ukraine following the peace plane, Putin said, “Like it or don't like it, it's your duty, my beauty”, as per CNN.

Ukrainian President said he does not like single point of Minsk accord

It is also to note that only recently, Ukrainian President Zelensky had stated that he does not like a single point of Minsk accords that requires Kyiv to give autonomy to two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Critics, however, believe that the accord could give Moscow sway over Ukrainian politics, stated CNN. Moreover, while responding to Putin’s blunt remark on the Ukrainian President, Zelensky had said bluntly, “We are not his”.

Meanwhile, the French Presidential palace had published a list of key takeaways from macron’s meet with Putin, including Moscow’s “commitment not to take new military initiatives, which allows for de-escalation”. However, when Kremlin spokesperson Peskov was asked about Elysee palace’s statement, he said, “I can't comment on it, I do not quite understand what French colleagues were talking about."

