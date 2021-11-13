'Russia Doesn't Threaten Anyone': Kremlin Denies Allegations Of Planning To Invade Ukraine

Russia on Friday, 12 November rebuffed allegations that its recent military buildup near Ukraine reflects Moscow's aggressive intentions of leading an invasion into Ukraine. The Kremlin said that its troop deployment, combat readiness, and military exercises were in response to alleged NATO threats. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western media reports in an address to Moscow’s state media as he clarified that Russia, in fact, has no plans of invading Ukraine and labelled the allegations a “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.”

Russia’s military buildup near its eastern border heightened tensions as fears loomed about the new infighting with pro-Moscow separatists. Satellite imagery by Maxar depicted the Russian military deploying tanks, APCs, self-propelled artillery, and truck convoys moving missiles towards the Southwest border near Ukraine in a training area north of Yelnya.

While Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had told reporters at the White House briefing that US was monitoring the situation, The Washington Post reported that the officials were “concerned” about the Russian military buildup. Around 90,000 Russian troops are stationed at the highly volatile Russia and Ukrainian border conducting the military drills, a statement by Kyiv's Defence Ministry cited by The Hill confirmed.

[Satellite image taken by Maxar. Credit: Twitter/Maxar]

Pentagon and State Department officials told European broadcasters earlier this week that Moscow might be planning ‘a potential invasion' of Ukraine. Kremlin, however, dismissed the reports calling them a “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.” US President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Moscow earlier this week to determine the motive behind Russia's actions and to ascertain that the US is watching its buildup of troops near Ukraine's border. Burns also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in order to have Kyiv and Moscow diffuse conflict tensions, a source first informed CNN.

“Russia doesn’t threaten anyone,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call, according to The Associated Press. “The movement of troops on our territory shouldn’t be a cause for anyone’s concern.” Furthermore, he added, “We take measures to ensure our security when our opponents take defiant action near our borders. Highlighting a US naval deployment to the Black Sea and frequent US and NATO intelligence flights, Peskov continued, “We can’t stay indifferent to that; we must be on our guard.”

[Satellite image taken by Maxar. Credit: Twitter/Maxar]

The US echoed military invasion concerns by Russia earlier feared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who warned that Russia may not have given up on the option of an “all-out war”. Speaking at the Yalta security forum in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky had said that a military operation between the two countries was a "palpable possibility".

Russia Ukraine Conflict

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has been referred to as an “undeclared war” in the past, has been going on for the past seven years. It started when Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The conflict later extended to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian troops were engaged in a fight with Russian-backed separatists. Last year, Russia reportedly sent approximately 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s eastern and southern borders. Earlier in August, Zelensky accused Russia of turning Crimea into a “military base” and “a foothold for Russia to boost its influence on the Black Sea region", according to The Associated Press.