A new comprehensive bill on the conditions for foreigners' entry, exit, and stay is being prepared in Russia. During a meeting on improving the Russian Federation's state migration policy on August 26, Secretary of the Security Council (SC), Dmitry Medvedev stated that a number of issues in this area are of a 'systemic nature' and require a comprehensive approach to resolve.

TASS quoted Medvedev as saying, "Therefore, a new comprehensive bill is being prepared, which should regulate the conditions for the entry, exit and stay of foreigners in our country."

Medvedev emphasised that it is not only about re-equipping migration services, but also about preventing 'serious threats' caused by the current situation. Entrance control and rules governing the stay of migrants in Russia are an integral part of security regime, he added. Medvedev also stated that a large Security Council meeting on migration issues will take place in September.

The effort to rein in the Kremlin and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unilateral war of aggression against Ukraine risks devolving into an 'illiberal and counterproductive escalation.' Countries in the European Union are divided on whether to prohibit Russian citizens from visiting the bloc, a measure Kyiv has proposed to punish Moscow for its war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called for a travel ban on Russian citizens

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first called for a travel ban in an August 8 interview with the Washington Post, arguing that Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy." The Kremlin has labelled this demand "irrational," but EU foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss it during an informal meeting in Prague on August 30-31.

As a result of Putin's aggression, it is already becoming much more difficult for Russians to obtain visas for the European Union and the Schengen Zone. In recent years, the Kremlin has repeatedly expelled EU diplomats, and the severity of sanctions against Russian banks creates significant barriers to EU-Russian money transfers, even for individual account holders.

In 2021, the Schengen free movement area's 26 countries – 22 EU member states, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Liechtenstein – received 3 million visa applications. Russians had the most applications, with 536,000, of which 3% were rejected. However, calls for restrictions have intensified in the European debate, especially among the eastern members of the bloc most vulnerable to Russian aggression.

