Russia: Drone Captures Dazzling Firework Display On Annual WWII Victory Day | Watch

A videographer Maxim Dragunov recently captured mesmerising fireworks on Russia’s Annual Victory Day by flying his drone right into it. The video, which was shot from the Peter and Paul Fortress in Russia on May 9, has taken the internet by storm and left netizens in awe. The drone captured the up-close video of the dazzling fireworks and it was attached to a small modelled Soviet-era military aircraft that flew in the heart of the action.

In the clip, one can see the plane attacked to the drone heading towards the fireworks. As the aircraft manoeuvered, it shot a breath-taking view of the sparkling illuminations. In the caption, Maxim wrote, “From idea to implementation in a couple of days” and further thanked Vitaly MGhost for preparing the model plane on time.

The firework display was part of Russia’s annual Victory Day Celebrations, which marks the end of World War II. The grand celebration was held in St. Petersburg and this year marked the 76th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. The country pays tribute to all the soldiers who lost their lives during the war on this day.

Since shared, the clip, on the other hand, has garnered over 14,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. One user wrote, “this is just unreal. goosebumps”. Another added, “It looks very impressive, great luck that did not knock it down”.

Putin On WWII Victory Day

Meanwhile, during the military parade on Victory Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country will "firmly" defend its national interests. While speaking at Red Square in Moscow, Putin warned that Nazi beliefs remain strong and decried the "attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands lies the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people". Putin also denounced the return of "Russophobia" and said that there is no forgiveness for those who implement "aggressive plans and anti-Semitism”.

"Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we will firmly defend our national interests to ensure the safety of our people," Putin said.

"Almost a century separates us from the events when in the centre of Europe a monstrous Nazi beast became impudent and gained predatory strength. Slogans of racial and national superiority, anti-Semitism and Russophobia sounded more and more cynical," he added.

