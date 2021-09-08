Russia: Emergency Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Dies Trying To Save A Man From Falling

The Emergency Minister of Russia, Yevgeny Zinichev, died while trying to save a person's life during a training exercise on Wednesday. The tragic incident happened in the Arctic city of Norilsk and the news was confirmed by the Russian Ministry. The 55-year old had once served as President Vladimir Putin's security detail. He had been heading the high-profile emergency ministry since 2018.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry through a Russian news agency, Zinichev was trying to save a documentary film director. The Ministry said in an official statement that Zinichev "was tragically killed while on duty while taking part in inter-agency exercises designed to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies, as he tried to save a person’s life".

Zinichev was on inspection duty at the construction site of the new fire station building in Norilsk. According to media reports, the minister and the documentary director Alexander Melnik had been standing on the edge when the director's legs suddenly slipped. Zinichev tried to save him but he lost control and fell off from the high cliff into a mountainous river, both of them died in the incident.

#Lavrov: Zinichev acted not as a big boss or a Minister, but as a real rescuer ➡️ https://t.co/fqy5NGp0Mc



The head of #Russia's Emergency Ministry Evgeny #Zinichev, has died trying to rescue Alexander Melnik, a videographer & director ➡️ https://t.co/lQjkrIKT29 pic.twitter.com/FRCHyJMM0s — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) September 8, 2021

The 55-year old held one of the highest-ranked positions in Russia. Apart from heading the Ministry of Emergency Situations, he also served on the country’s Security Council. The Ministry of Emergency Situations includes multiple duties, including responding to incidents like terrorist attacks and natural disasters. Zinichev had been working on a series of challenges like raging wildfires across Siberia and the Far East in recent weeks, as well as working in flood-hit cities in the southern part of Russia. Before being appointed to the government, he had served as regional head of the FSB.

(With inputs from AP)

