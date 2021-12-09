Russia Escorts French Fighter Jets Over Black Sea; Potential Border Infringement Avoided

Russian Su-27 fighter jets rushed to escort two French warcrafts over the Black Sea after it was detected by Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (ATCRBS) approaching Moscow's air corridor, the National Defence Management Center (NDCC) of Russia informed on Wednesday.

Declaring that there was no airspace infringement, the Russian Defence Wing said in a statement that two crafts were identified to be French tactical fighter jets - Mirage 2000 and C-135 aerial refuelling tanker, which was "escorted" over the highly-tensed section of water corridor in the northern zone. The confirmation came as a follow-up of a statement earlier released by NDCC saying that "air targets were approaching Russia's sovereign airspace over neutral waters of Black Sea".

Following the detection of "air targets" by Russian radars, Moscow scrambled Su-27 jets of the Southern Military District's air defence unit to identify and intercept the aircraft potentially breaching the Russian air border. However, the Defence Wing later clarified that the crews identified two fighter jets and an air refuelling tanker belonging to the French Air and Space Force, and guided them back over the Black Sea.

"After the foreign warplanes made a U-turn from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter jets safely returned to their home airfield," Tass News Agency reported, quoting the statement released by the Russian defence department.

The statement further stressed that the military flights embarked from France and Russia "were in strict accordance" with international rules for airspace use over international waters. Additionally, the flights did not cross paths or come dangerously close, thereby avoiding escalation of any kind, the Russian Nations Defence Management Center stated, as cited by Tass.

Video released by the Russian Defence Ministry showed that the Su-27 fighters were armed with guided air-to-air missiles AIM9 and equipped with outboard fuel tanks.

Russian Su-35 intercept and escort US reconnaissance aircraft

In a similar incident in September, at least three Russian Su-e5S fighter jets interceptor US strategic B-52H bomber over Pacific waters. The aircraft was detected by the ATCRBS as it was moving ahead towards Moscow airspace.

The air target belonging to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, was intercepted by defence radars in Moscow's Fr Eastern Military District. According to a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry, the bomber craft was escorted safely in compliance with the international standards of military flight over neutral waters.

