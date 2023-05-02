Russia Evacuates More Than 200 People From Sudan, As Conflict Continues

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the evacuation of over 200 individuals from Sudan, including Russian diplomatic mission employees, military personnel, and their families, as well as citizens from Russia, CIS countries, and several friendly foreign states. According to a statement by the ministry, this move follows a decision by the Russian president. The evacuation is being carried out by four Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and includes both individuals and cargo, as per a report from TASS.

On Monday evening, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced that ten Belarusian citizens, including pilots, were evacuated from Sudan and flown from Khartoum to Moscow on an evacuation flight. The move comes as tensions continue to rise in Sudan, with clashes breaking out between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan's conflict

The dispute between Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), centers around the timeline and approach to unifying Sudan's armed forces, as well as the selection of a commander-in-chief. While al-Burhan favors a career military officer for the role, Dagalo believes an elected civilian president should be chosen instead. The rival factions clashed on April 15, with fighting erupting near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. The country's health ministry has reported that several hundred people have been killed since the conflict began.

Sudan has a long history of internal conflict, which can be attributed to various factors. One of the key factors is political instability, which has been exacerbated by the country's authoritarian history. Sudan was ruled by a military dictatorship for several decades, which suppressed political opposition and civil society. This has led to a weak and fragmented political landscape, with various groups vying for power and influence.

The country's economic struggles also contribute to its vulnerability to internal conflict. Sudan is one of the poorest countries in the world, and its economy has been in decline for years. This has led to social unrest and frustration, particularly among young people who are facing high unemployment and limited opportunities.