Russia Expands 'unfriendly Foreign States' List; Greece, Denmark, Croatia & More Added

Russia, on July 22, expanded the retaliatory measures against what it described "unfriendly foreign states" that included European countries such as Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia. In accordance with the presidential decree signed by Vladimir Putin, these countries were limited in their ability to hire embassies, consulates and representative government agencies of workers located in Russia. The diplomatic and consular missions for these countries were also restricted due to the "unfriendly actions" taken by the above-mentioned states against the Russian Federation.

Russia's restrictions on diplomatic missions in EU

"On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) to unfriendly actions of foreign states, the document implies limiting the possibility for such countries to hire employees from among persons who are on Russian territory in consulates, embassies and representative offices of government agencies," Kremlin announced in a statement on Telegram. There were limits underlined for the hiring of Russian diplomatic staff, such as Greece could now only have 34 people hired for diplomatic missions, Denmark - 20, for Slovakia - 16. Croatia and Slovenia will not be able to hire employees at all in their consular offices. Restrictions were also placed on diplomatic missions of the Czech Republic and the United States.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had clarified on Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show saying that even as the ties between the US, EU and ally nations have thawed over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the complete shutdown of the embassies was not an option on the table. "We don’t want diplomatic missions to be closed. We believe that in the current situation, such channels of communication are important though we have no illusions," Ryabkov said during televised remarks.

Moscow had previously banned its embassy in the US from hiring Russian and third-country citizens. While Russia announced to slash the range of the consular services in Washington, which includes visa applications and diplomatic visits, it ruled out the total closure of the embassies between the two sides. In the lowest staff count in over five years, US Embassy in Moscow is currently operating with only 120 employees. Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier kicked out the US Embassy staff who had been in Moscow for more than three years at the beginning of 2022.