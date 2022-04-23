Russia: Explosion At Mining Plant In Orenburg Kills Three People; Rescuers Working On Site

A loud explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant (GOK) in the Orenburg Region, Russia has claimed lives of at least three on Saturday, the regional prosecutor's office said, according to TASS. “The incident at the Gaisky mining and processing plant occurred at about 08:50 am (local time), during mining and blasting, an emergency detonation of an explosive occurred at a depth of 1.2 km. 88 workers were evacuated,” the statement by the regional prosecutor Ruslan Medvedev informed. An investigation was ordered into the incident to establish the cause of the blast. There were no external injuries on the bodies of the dead, Russia’s State affiliated agency reported.

"On April 23, at 08:30 [06:30 Moscow time], when arriving at a horizon of 1,205 m, three workers of an underground mine were found without signs of life. The bodies have no external injuries. Mine rescuers are currently working at the site," the mining company said.

After the explosion, the shift of the workers was already over, and hence no formal evacuation procedures had to be activated. “Workers got out on their own,” said the company. A source from emergency services informed TASS that the explosion may have been caused due to violation of safety regulations during mining and blasting.

Russia known for safety concerns in mining industry, blames ‘natural causes’

Nearly 34% out of 58 coal mines in Russia are vulnerable and dangerous, and are reported of neglect and safety breaches despite that a quarter of a million people are employed in the industry. In 2007, nearly 106 people died in a gas explosion at the Ulyanovskaya coal mine in Siberia, which was described as Russia’s worst mining disaster since the fall of the Soviet Union until yesterday’s incident. As per the reports, the working conditions in the former Soviet Union are appalling and miners were forced to cut corners on safety and work in a dangerous environment for the sake of "productivity". Underground miners in Russia’s coal industry are paid 15,000 rubles ($575) while 70% of income is handed as “bonuses” which makes working conditions for the laborers worse.

Russia is the world’s sixth-largest coal producer and has had frequent coal mine disasters linked to a lackadaisical attitude on part of the government’s proposed safety protocols. In 2016, a series of methane explosions at a mine near the northern town of Vorkuta had similarly claimed 36 lives. 2010 witnessed the deadly Raspadskaya mine explosion. Russian authorities have repeatedly dismissed the safety concerns and have blamed "natural causes" for these disasters. Phoenix Mining Consultants managing director John Warwick, who participated in the accident investigation of Raspadskaya mine in 2010, had claimed that ignition of methane that accumulated in the waste area led to coal dust explosion, eventually.