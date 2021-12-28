Russia Extends Yuri Dmitriyev's Prison Sentence To 15 Yrs After Exposing Stalin-era Crimes

A court in northern Russia, on December 27, sentenced renowned Gulag historian and human rights campaigner Yury Dmitriyev to 15 years in prison for the second time. The current verdict adds two years to Dmitriyev's 13-year sentence for sexually abusing his adopted daughter, which he received last year.

His prosecution, according to critics, is politically motivated for his work exposing Stalin-era crimes and is based on false evidence. Dmitriyev, for his part, disputes the claims.

The Petrozavodsk city court in the region of Karelia in northeastern Russia convicted Dmitriyev, 65, guilty of child pornography and sentenced him to 15 years in a penal colony. State prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Dmitriyev, who is credited for discovering mass graves and identifying thousands of victims of Soviet repressions in Karelia.

Dmitriyev's lawyers told Interfax that they want to appeal the sentence within the 10-day timeframe required by law. Dmitriyev is also the local director of Memorial, the country's most recognised human rights organisation, which is facing a court injunction this week. He has been on trial for a number of allegations in recent years, including sexually abusing his adoptive daughter. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Dmitriyev first arrested in 2016

He was first arrested in 2016 and charged with possessing child sexual abuse images after he claimed he shot many nude photos of his adopted daughter to track her growth. In 2018, he was found not guilty by a jury. In an unexpected turn of events, Dmitriyev's not-guilty judgement was later overturned by a higher court, and he was retried on a fresh accusation of forced sexual acts involving a child.

In July 2020, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, with the majority of that time spent in pretrial custody. Prosecutors filed an appeal, requesting a stiffer sentence. Hence, the supreme court in Karelia issued a new sentence in September 2020, sending him to a high-security penal colony for 13 years.

Moreover, memorial rights group has declared Dmitriyev a political prisoner and says the real reason for his prosecution appears to be his activity in preserving the memory of political repressions. Memorial, which investigates Soviet-era persecution of political prisoners and also campaigns against present-day rights abuses, says it could be shut by the year’s end.

