Russia Fails At UN Security Council To Cut Aid Access To Syria Through Turkey Border

Russia failed in its bid at the UN Security Council to halve the Syrian access to humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey, fetching just four votes in favour from a 15-member body. Russia failed to get the resolution adopted after Moscow and Beijing vetoed another resolution on July 7 that would have allowed two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria for a year.

Russia’s proposal at the UNSC ​distorted reality and would have further restricted humanitarian aid: a callous disregard for human life in favor of Assad’s campaign of brutality. Today I joined 11 other Council Members in refusing to support this appalling resolution. pic.twitter.com/rdMQw4qTov — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) July 8, 2020

Kelly Craft, US Permanent Representative to UN, said in a statement that Russia and China vetoed a compromise Security Council resolution that would have maintained two humanitarian border crossings into Syria, calling it bare minimum necessary to address the growing desperation of Syria’s civilian population.

“Instead of accepting this compromise, Russia presented its own propaganda-filled resolution, which distorted the realities on the ground and sought to further reduce and restrict humanitarian relief into Syria,” said the ambassador.

'Breathtaking callousness'

Craft said that the actions of Russia and China left the US and eleven other council members with no choice but to refuse to support the drafted by Moscow. She said that the resolution was cynical and grossly inadequate, adding Russia and China have decided that millions of Syrian lives are an “insignificant cost” of their partnership with the “murderous Assad regime”.

“This breathtaking callousness and dishonesty is now an established pattern, and all UN member states need to take note. Russia and China believe that if they repeat these lies enough times, the world will start to believe them,” she concluded.

On June 30, the United States announced more than $696 million in humanitarian aid for Syrian people at fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”. Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey announced the additional aid at the virtual meeting hosted by the European Union and the United Nations on June 30, bringing the total US aid to over $11.3 billion since the start of the Syria crisis.

