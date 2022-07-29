Russia Fines Snapchat & WhatsApp Over Failure To Store Data On Local Servers

A Moscow court has imposed a fine of 18 million rubles (Rs 2,29,16,678.31) on WhatsApp and a one million ruble ((Rs 12,73,148.80) penalty on Snapchat. The court in Russia has imposed a fine on messaging service WhatsApp and disappearing messaging platform Snapchat after a complaint filed by the Russian state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, according to AP. Snapchat and WhatsApp have been fined as they failed to store Russian users' data on local servers.

The government has been calling on the companies to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia in a bid to control online activity. The Moscow court has said that it has fined WhatsApp for repeatedly refusing to localize data of Russian users. As per the news report, WhatsApp received the first Russian fine of 4 million rubles (Rs 50,92,595.18) in August 2021. Earlier on 12 July, a Moscow court imposed a fine of 2 million rubles on Apple for declining to store personal information of Russian users on servers in Russia, as per the AP report.

Moscow Court imposes fine on Zoom Video Communication

Apple representative in court said that the data collection of users in Russia was handled by a separate entity, Apple Distribution and not by Apple Inc. However, Apple's claim was rejected by the Russian state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor's representative who stressed that Apple was responsible for gathering data of users. Similarly, the Moscow Court imposed a fine of 1 million rubles (Rs 12,73,148.80) on Zoom Video Communications and Ookla, which runs the internet tool Speedtest over data storage, as per the AP report. Earlier in June, a fine of 2 million rubles (Rs 25,46,297.59) was imposed on Airbnb, Pinterest and the video streaming service Twitch under the same law.

Russian Court fines Google for not removing banned content

A Russian court imposed a fine of more than 21 billion rubles (Rs 26,73,61,24,695) on Google for refusing to delete content which has been prohibited in Russia. The fine levied on Google is around 10% of Google's revenue in Russia, Sputnik reported. A judge in a Russian court ruled that Google is "guilty of an administrative offensive" and imposed a fine of 21,770,392,317 rubles (Rs 27,71,69,48,745.07) on Google. The court's ruling comes after Russia claimed that "extremist materials, propaganda from banned terror groups, instructions for creating explosive devices and fake information" has been posted on YouTube.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Unsplash