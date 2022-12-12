A massive fire has engulfed a shopping mall in Russia. The shopping mall was located in Moscow's eastern outskirts. According to a report from Associated Press, this is the second such incident in four days. The fire first erupted in the storage area and later spread to other parts of the mall. Officials are saying that the fire was caused by a short circuit, that occured when the region was suffering from the onslaught of heavy rains.

The AP report states that firefighters managed to control the spread of the fire and limit it to an area of 9,000 square meters (97,000 square feet). Four days ago, on Friday, fire destroyed an OBI construction store at a big mall in Khimki. Khimki is located in Moscow's northwestern outskirts. The fire on Friday was caused by violation of safety regulations. The shopping mall in Khimki is one of the largest shopping malls in Russia, as per a report from DW.

When did Moscow become the capital of Russia?

Initially, reports alluded that the fire was caused by deliberate sabotage but later the authorities said that violation of safety regulations was the cause. All of these accidents have taken place near Moscow, which is Russia's capital city. Moscow has been the capital of Russia since the late 15th century, when Ivan III, the Grand Prince of Moscow, declared it the center of the Russian state. Prior to that, the city of Kyiv had served as the capital of Russia for several centuries. St. Petersburg served as the capital of the Russian Empire for a brief period in the 18th and early 19th centuries, when it was known as Petrograd. However, after the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, Moscow was once again declared the capital of Russia. St. Petersburg has remained an important cultural and economic center in Russia, but it has not been the country's capital since 1917 and Moscow remains the preeminent symbol of Russia.

Importance of Moscow

These malls housed numerous western brands, who exited Russia and Russian forces entered into Ukraine. Moscow is a very important city for Russia, both historically and in the present day. As the capital of Russia, it is the center of the country's political and administrative life, and it is home to many of the country's key institutions, including the Kremlin and the Russian government. Moscow is also a major economic hub, with a large and diverse economy that includes finance, technology, and manufacturing. It is one of the largest cities in Europe, and it is a major center of culture, education, and tourism.