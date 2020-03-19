Russia Confirms First Death From Coronavirus, Total Cases Increase To 147

Russia recently announced its first death from coronavirus. The 79-year-old elderly woman with coronavirus and other underlying health issues reportedly died on March 18. The senior citizen, who had tested positive, was hospitalized on March 13 and had several other conditions including diabetes and heart problems, the Moscow health department said in a statement.

The statement also added that the lady died of pneumonia while being treated in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, people who came in contact with the lady have been isolated, the statement added. The Moscow authorities on Wednesday urged elderly citizens and residents to restrain themselves from going to crowded places like cafes and shopping centres.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week said that the coronavirus situation is “generally under control” in the country, and the government has promised to step up testing. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday called on people to “cut down on contacts as much as possible” during a government meeting.

Global Pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 140 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,400 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic". According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

