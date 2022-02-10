Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, February 9 said that the US and UK “may be up to something” if the two countries have been rampantly evacuating staffers from embassies in Ukraine. Lavrov delivered the remarks after talks with his UK counterpart Liz Truss, as he said that Russia will also probably advise the “non-essential personnel at our diplomatic institutions to go home for a while,” in a retaliatory move to the UK and the US. Lavrov reiterated that Russia “does not want to threaten anyone” but instead, it is Moscow that is being threatened [by the West], according to Russian state-affiliated news agency Sputnik.

"Look at our public statements, not a single threat anywhere," Lavrov noted. "We are the ones being threatened, including by Minister Truss in her recent address to the [UK] House of Commons, and today she has reiterated [what she said there],” he furthermore said at the conference.

UK demanded removal of troops 'in our own territory': Lavrov

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov stressed that it was "regrettable" that UK foreign minister Liz Truss made demands to Moscow for removing troops “in our own territory". The former also rejected Washington’s claims that Moscow had attempted to install the "pro-Russian" government in Ukraine, which Lavrov said are the accusations made by the West. Russian minister described the threat of Ukrainian invasion as the West’s attempt “to fuel drama and create a tragedy.” Lavrov said, that the whole conflict-like situation looks “more like a comedy”. US had ordered the embassy staff and their families in Kyiv to leave as the Russian invasion “could come at any time”.

“Our recommendation to US citizens currently in Ukraine is that they should consider departing now using commercial or privately available transportation options,” a senior State Department official had said in a release.

The UK meanwhile also started withdrawing staff from its embassy in Ukraine describing the move as “precautionary” earlier last month. As Russia concentrated 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, the NATO alliance and EU nations including Denmark, Spain, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands deployed fighter jets and warships to counter Russian aggression.