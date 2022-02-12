Russia FM Sergey Lavrov Speaks To US Secy Antony Blinken Over Phone On Ukraine Crisis

In the midst of mounting concern about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephonic talks on February 12. According to a press release issued by Russia's foreign ministry, Lavrov emphasised that the US and its allies' propaganda of "Russian aggression" against Ukraine has aggressive intentions and incites Kyiv to sabotage the Minsk agreements.

The statement read, "The minister stressed that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements and harmful attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problem' by force."

The Russian Foreign Minister went on to say that the reaction of Washington and Brussels to the drafts of the Russian-American treaty and agreement with NATO on security guarantees submitted by Russia ignores the key provisions for the nation, primarily on the alliance's non-expansion and the non-deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders.

According to the statement, Lavrov emphasised that these issues will be at the forefront of the evaluation of documents received from the US and NATO, which will be brought to the attention of colleagues. Sergey Lavrov underscored the inadmissibility of actions that violate the highest-level commitments made on the indivisibility of security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to urge a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine. I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 12, 2022

Speaking on the development, Antony Blinken confirmed that he spoke with Lavrov regarding a diplomatic resolution to Russia's unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine. 'I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response' He added.

US president to hold "High-stakes" phone call with Russian counterpart

The statement further added the US Secretary Antony Blinken and Lavrov also discussed "some topical issues of bilateral relations." Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States' President Joe Biden are scheduled to speak over the phone on Saturday as tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine have risen rapidly. Moreover, the US has declared plans to evacuate its embassy in Kiev.

According to the media reports, Putin will phone French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier this week to attempt to resolve the problem, before speaking with Biden. Further, Russia has massed forces along the Ukraine border and moved troops to neighbouring Belarus for drills, but Moscow maintains that it has no plans to attack Ukraine.

Image: AP