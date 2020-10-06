Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Russia, France, US Call For Immediate Ceasefire

Russia, France and the United States have jointly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the raging Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh. In a statement released on October 5, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced the bloodshed “in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in and outside” of the disputed mountainous region.

The ministers representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group said that the recent attacks in allegedly targeting the civilian centres on both sides of the Line of Contact and the nature of the attacks constitute to an “unacceptable threat” to the Nagorno-Karabakh zone. Armenian officials at the region said on October 5 that at least 21 were killed in the clashes. But Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general’s office reportedly said that total 25 civilians had been killed with at least 127 wounded.

The Co-Chair countries of the @OSCE Minsk Group strongly condemn the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in and outside of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. We call upon the parties to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. https://t.co/aL42NI0zkx — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) October 5, 2020

Read - Armenia Minister Provides Update On Fighting Toll

Read - Armenia- Azerbaijan Clash: Iran Working On Peace Plan Amid Soaring Death Toll

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Nagorno-Karabakh, the border region that witnesses heavy military presence, is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians. Towards the dying years of the Soviet Union, both Armenia and Azerbaijan broke away from the communist state which reportedly sought to suppress ethnic as well as religious clashes.

The conflict in the Caucasus Mountains has been in place for more than three decades with several breakouts and casualties. Earlier, a fight erupted in July killing at least 16 people that also triggered the ‘largest demonstration’ for years in the Azerbaijan capital Baku, which also initiated the calls for the region’s capture.

Amid heightened tensions, Turkey has announced its support for Azerbaijan as its president, Ilham Aliyev, expressed confidence in taking back control of the ‘breakaway’ region. On the other hand, France, which has a significant Armenian community, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue.

Read - Armenia-Azerbaijan Clash: NATO Chief Calls For Ceasefire Amid Surging Fatalities

Read - Chile Armenians Protest Outside Azerbaijan Embassy