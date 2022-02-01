Russia, France Welcome 'positive Progress' Made In Talks About Ukraine Border Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the “positive progress” made in talks about the Ukraine situation within the Normandy format in a phone call on Monday. It is to mention that the Normandy Format is a four-way conversation between representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France that has been trying to broker peace in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

According to Elysee Palace, Monday’s call was part of the “same logic of de-escalation” the French readout said, and the Russian and French presidents wish “to continue the dialogue in this framework”. The Elysee Palace also confirmed Monday that Macron has a long-standing invitation from Putin to visit Russia, but added that while such a visit “is not excluded, there is no date fixed currently”.

“The dialogue continues,” the Elysee Palace added.

Russia-France dialogue on EU security concerns

Meanwhile, this is Macron’s second call with Putin since Friday. Previously Putin held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Macron and expressed concerns over the United States and NATO's responses to Moscow's security proposals. During the conversation, Putin made it clear that the responses by the US and NATO did not address Russia's main security concerns over Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The US and NATO did not care to address Russia's fundamental concerns, including preventing NATO’s expansion and refusing to deploy assault weapons near Russia's borders," the statement added.

However, the Russian President also told Macron that Moscow would thoroughly examine the written responses to the proposed security guarantees received from the US and NATO before taking any further action. Meanwhile, French President Macron briefed Vladimir Putin on Paris's approaches to the pan-European track ahead of France's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2022.

During the conversation between both leaders, it was also agreed that the Russian-French dialogue on a wide range of European security concerns would continue to take place, the Kremlin stated. It's worth noting that Putin's call with Macron came after the French President warned Russia of dire consequences if it tried to invade Ukraine. Tensions have escalated in recent weeks, with the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine indicates Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally.

