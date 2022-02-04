Russia: German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle Announces Closure Of Moscow Office After Ban

The Deutsche Welle (DW) has announced the closure of its Moscow bureau office after the Russian government shut down the channel's satellite and other broadcasting operations on Russian soil. The Russian government also revoked the accreditation of all DW employees in Moscow. The decision has been taken in reaction to Germany's ban on Russian state television broadcaster, RT DE. The decision came into effect on Friday at 9 am (local time) and the employees of the media outlet stopped working early on Friday after their credentials had been revoked, the DW said on its website.

DW broadcaster announces closure of Its bureau

The decision of Deutsche Welle comes after Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that it is closing the Moscow office of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle and withdrawing its staff’s accreditations. The ministry in the statement insisted that it was their "first stage" of measures in retaliation to Germany's order to ban German language programmes of RT DE in Germany, according to AP. The ministry further added that the media outlet will stop broadcasting in Russia. Furthermore, they will also revoke the accreditation of all DW employees. The ministry also announced that it will begin the process of labelling DW as a "foreign agent," a designation that carries additional government scrutiny. The DW had condemned the decision of the Russian government and called it “an absurd reaction”.

German media regulator bans RT's local language Service

Earlier on Tuesday, a German media regulator ordered the Russian state broadcaster, RT, to stop broadcasting its German-language programmes in the country. The German media regulator stated that the decision was taken as the Russian broadcaster lacks the necessary permission and that no application has been made or granted for RT DE and it does not have "any other permit that is legitimate under European law.”

According to AP, the ZAK regulator makes the decision on applications from private groups to broadcast nationwide in Germany. RT DE began broadcasting its programmes on several platforms, including its website and satellite in mid-December. RT DE has claimed that its broadcasting is according to the European legislation and that its Serbian broadcasting licence was approved on December 6 and is valid until 2029. It further announced that it will challenge the German regulator's decision in court.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)