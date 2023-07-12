Russia Has A Plan In Place As NATO Welcomes Sweden & Finland With Open Arms, Says Lavrov

Sweden and Finland put up their essential ties with Russia for sacrifice in exchange for their accession to NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his scathing remarks on Tuesday. Speaking at a media conference after holding a meeting with Oman’s top diplomat, he asserted that Moscow is well aware of the security steps it needs to take in the wake of the recent expansion of the military alliance.

"All of Russia’s legitimate security interests will be protected. The necessary measures [will be taken]; we know what these measures should be and how to put them into practice. We will definitely draw conclusions depending on how quickly and extensively NATO will use the territory of Finland and Sweden," he said, according to TASS.

"There is no doubt that this will be done as both Helsinki and Stockholm are already discussing a variety of issues with the United States that relate to the deployment of the alliance’s infrastructure right on the Russian border with Finland and very close to our border with Sweden," he added.

Russian FM 'surprised' over NATO expansion

Lavrov also admitted that it was "surprising" to witness Finland and Sweden discard their "neutral status" and the so-called "advantages" that have been given to them for decades by Russia, including their reputation in Europe and the world at large. "All the national interests of the Finnish and Swedish states were sacrificed to the need to unite the West in the fight against Russia, in this particular case," the minister continued.

Lavrov's criticism comes after Ankara gave a green light to Stockholm following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s high-stakes meeting with Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Council President Charles Michel this week. The group met at the bloc's ongoing summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. In exchange for Turkey's support, Sweden pledged to no longer shield and back organizations designated as terrorists by Turkey.